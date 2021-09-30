Centre working towards transforming, strengthening health sector: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Central government is working towards transforming the health sector of the country and is increasing its strength, self-reliance in the sector.

The Prime Minister informed that the Central government wants to ensure that every district in the country has at least one medical college or an institution that provides post-graduate medical education.

Speaking at an event, after laying the foundation stone of four medical colleges in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa districts of Rajasthan, the PM Modi said, "This pandemic has taught a lot in the health sector across the world. Every country is engaged in dealing with this crisis in its own way. India has resolved to increase its strength, self-reliance during this time. The beginning of work on four medical colleges in Rajasthan and CIPET-Jaipur is a key step in this regard."

"Since 2014, the Central government has approved 23 new medical colleges for Rajasthan. Out of this, seven medical colleges are already functional and we are laying the foundation for four of them today," he said.

The Prime Minister recalled that improving the health sector in Gujarat came as a challenge to him when he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001.

"From medical education to health infrastructure to medical facilities, we tried to change the situation," he said.

Listing the changes brought by his government in medical education, PM Modi stated that when the NDA-led government came to power in Centre in 2014, there were 82,000 undergraduate and post graduate seats in the medical college but the number stands at over 1.4 lakh now.

"Today, India is moving towards an empowered network of 22 AIIMS from 6 AIIMS. In the last 6-7 years, over 170 new medical colleges have been started and over 100 new medical colleges are being developed," he said.

"We want to ensure that every district has at least one medical college or an institution that provides post-graduate medical education. We have made several reforms to ensure this in the last few years."

"The health system of our country was divided at several levels. There was a lack of connectivity and collective approach in health systems between states. There was a massive gap between primary healthcare and big hospitals. It was of paramount importance to remove these bottlenecks. To transform the medical system, we worked on a new medical system for the entire country. Initiatives such as Swachh Bharat, Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission are all part of that view," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday also inaugurated the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) in Rajasthan's Jaipur district through video conferencing.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were also present on the occasion. (ANI)