Centre's decision to cut excise duty on petrol, diesel sets template for states to follow suit: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): After the Centre reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said that concrete action from state governments will lead to further reduction in fuel price and more relief to consumers.

Pradhan, who held the portfolio of Petroleum and Natural Gas in the past, said that this is a responsible decision from the Modi government to bring relief to consumers.

"Welcome the Centre's decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs5 and Rs10 respectively from tomorrow. This is a responsible decision from the #ModiGovt to bring relief to consumers," Pradhan tweeted.

"The decision of the Centre to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel also sets the template for the state govts to follow suit. Concrete action from state govts will lead to further reduction in fuel price and more relief to consumers," he said in another tweet.

In a significant decision, the Centre on Wednesday reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down the prices of the two petroleum products which had been seeing an upward trend.

The relief to consumers came on the eve of Diwali. The Finance Ministry said that excise duty on petrol will come down by Rs 5 and that on diesel by Rs 10 and it will be effective from Thursday.

It urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers. (ANI)



