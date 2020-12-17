Centre's decision to summon 3 IPS officers on central deputation attack on federal structure: WB Min

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 17 (ANI): West Bengal cabinet minister Subrata Mukherjee on Thursday said that the central government's decision to summon three serving IPS officers for central deputation is an attack on the federal structure of the state.

"The government of India's order of central deputation for three serving IPS officers of West Bengal despite the state's objection is a colourable exercise of power and blatant misuse of emergency provision of IPS cadre Rule 1954," Mukherjee told ANI.

"This act is a deliberate attempt to encroach upon the state's jurisdiction and to demoralise the officers in West Bengal. This is an attack on the federal structure and is unconstitutional," he added.

"We would not allow the brazen attempt of the centre to control the state machinery by proxy. West Bengal is not going to cow down in front of the undemocratic forces," he further said.

On Suvendu Adhikari's resignation, Mukherjee said: "Suvendu Adhikari resigned but the resignation has not been submitted according to the parliamentary rules. The assembly Speaker has gone through the details and the resignation is not legally alright. He should go through the next steps but he did not accept it."

"As per my information, there is no chance of resignation of Jitendra Tiwari from TMC. He is going to meet the Chief Minister," he added.



Earlier on December 12, in a move conveying its concern over the attack on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy on December 10, the MHA had summoned three IPS officers, at the level of ADG, DIG and SP, from West Bengal to serve in the central deputation.

Government sources had said that the three officers were called for central deputation for the alleged lapse in providing security to Nadda during his two-day visit to West Bengal.

Sources said the Centre can call central services officers on central deputation and they may also face some serious disciplinary action for any lapses.

They said the state has no role as cadre controlling authority of these IAS and IPS officers is the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and MHA respectively.

The convoy of Nadda was attacked on December 10 and several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour in West Bengal.

The MHA had earlier summoned state Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) over the law and order situation in the state. However, the West Bengal government decided not to send them.

The MHA had yet earlier sought a report from West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over the law and order situation in the state. (ANI)

