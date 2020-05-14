Centre's economic package will help MSMEs: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that the economic package announced by the central government will help the MSMEs.

"Relief measures for MSME sector announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today are truly the roadmap to build 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. I believe that the economic package by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will help MSMEs. Small, micro and medium industries will be boosted and it will increase job opportunities," Chouhan told ANI.

"This will also boost local, boost 'swadeshi'. We will walk towards self-reliance. If global tenders will be disallowed in government procurement tenders up to Rs 200 crore, then our local companies, especially the small ones, will gain new strength," he said.

Earlier, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans for businesses, including MSMEs.

The announcements came a day after the Prime Minister announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package for the country fighting the coronavirus. (ANI)

