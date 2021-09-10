Centre's economic policies cause of unemployment crisis in UP: BSP

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Friday said that due to the Centre's economic policies there was an unemployment crisis amid youth in Uttar Pradesh.

While speaking to ANI, he slammed the BJP over unemployment in the state and said, "Uttar Pradesh is facing unemployment crisis among youth due to Centre's economic policies. From the time of demonetisation, the economy is facing a downfall."

"The youth are in search of an option and only the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) can eradicate the unemployment in the state," he added.

The BSP leader supported farmers demand for the repeal of three Central farm laws.

Speaking over the issue, he said, "The government should listen to the farmer's demands and repeal the three central farm laws."

He assured that the BSP, under the leadership of Mayawati, would focus to establish a democratic and secular society. "BSP follows the Constitution and I believe that we will win upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)