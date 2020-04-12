Centre's engagement in toppling MP govt led to delay in taking steps to tackle COVID-19: Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath said that the Centre was engaged in toppling the state government which led to delay in taking steps to tackle COVID-19.

"Madhya Pradesh is the only state where there is no minister for home and health. Lockdown was imposed 40 days after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi expressed concerns over COVID-19. The Centre's engagement in toppling Madhya Pradesh govt led to delay in taking steps to tackle COVID-19," Kamal Nath said.

He added, "Madhya Pradesh Cabinet is yet to be formed. On March 12, I ordered the closing of malls and other places but no action has been taken after my resignation."

Kamal Nath had on March 20 tendered his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon as the Chief Minister following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs. (ANI)





