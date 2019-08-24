Centre's inter-ministerial teams to conduct damage assessment in flood-affected states

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to conduct on-the-spot situation assessments of the damage and relief operations in the flood-affected states of the country.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted IMCTs to visit the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala affected by recent floods," said an official statement on Saturday.

The decision was taken at a high-level committee meeting held on August 19.

The statement added that the team for Karnakata, which is led by Home Ministry Joint Secretary Shri Prakash, is visiting the state today to make an on-the-spot assessment of damages caused and relief work carried out by the state administration.

"Till now, the IMCTs used to visit the affected states only once after the receipt of a memorandum from the concerned affected state," the statement said.

The same team will again visit the state after submission of the memorandum for a detailed assessment of the damages and relief operations conducted for making final recommendations for allocation of additional funds. (ANI)

