Centre's motive still not clear: Haryana BKU chief on impasse over agri farm laws

Karnal (Haryana) [India], September 11 (ANI): Referring to the ongoing protest by farmers against the three recent Central farm laws, Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Chief Gurnam Singh Charuni on Saturday said that although all the issues can be sorted out through talks but the "Centre's motive is still not clear" on holding further talks to resolve the matter.

Speaking to reporters after holding a joint press conference post a meeting with the Haryana government officials over their demands concerning the farmer who was allegedly killed in the August 28 lathicharge on farmers by the Karnal police, Charuni said, "As far as the three new central farm laws are concerned, every problem can be sorted out through talks. But those talks only work when both sides are willing to listen to each other. The Centre's motive is still not clear otherwise we would have sorted the matter through further talks."

Further speaking to reporters over their demands that have been recently agreed upon by the Haryana government, the farmer leader said, "We had demanded to conduct a probe into the August 28 lathicharge on farmers by a High Court judge because if the administration lodges an FIR then there are more chances of the case getting weak and the complaint being cancelled and many times it also gets quashed by the high court."

"But if the high court judge will conduct an enquiry, then there are no chances of the case getting quashed. So we had demanded that the investigation should be ordered and it should be conducted only by a high court judge. This demanded was accepted by the government. Till the time the former Karnal sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Ayush Sinha will be on leave. The investigation will be completed within a month," explained Charuni.

"Earlier we had demanded a job for one member but since the loss was more, we then demanded two jobs to which the administration agreed to. We are satisfied. The meeting between the farmers and the state government ended at a positive note with all our demands being agreed upon," added the farmer leader.

The five-day-long sit-in demonstration by farmers outside the mini secretariat in Haryana's Karnal to protest against the August 28 lathicharge on farmers ended with mutual consent today.

Farmers on Tuesday led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Arajnaitik) leader Rakesh Tikait, marched from Anaj Mandi to the mini secretariat and since then the farmers were staging a sit-in demonstration there.

Several rounds of meetings were held with the administration, but the meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday remained inconclusive.

After the arrival of the Additional Chief Secretary from Chandigarh on Friday, a mutual agreement was reached in the meeting.

Making a formal announcement on Saturday, Haryana Additional Chief Secretary Devender Singh informed that two family members of Satish Kajal, the farmer who was allegedly killed in the lathicharge by Karnal police on August 28, will be compensated with jobs at the deputy commissioner (DC) rate on sanctioned posts.

"After holding talks with farmer leaders who are also present at today's joint press conference, the state government has decided that the deceased farmer Satish Kajal's two family members will be compensated with jobs at DC rate on sanctioned posts," said Singh while addressing a joint press conference here today.

He further stated that the Haryana government has also ordered an investigation into the August 28 lathicharge incident which will be conducted by a retired High Court judge. further informing that the probe will be completed within a month.

"Following a meeting between the government officials and farm leaders, Haryana govt orders a probe into the August 28 Bastara toll incident, which will be done by a retired High Court judge. Probe to be completed in a month. Former Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ayush Sinha will be on leave," stated the Haryana Additional Chief Secretary. (ANI)