Centre's move to deploy additional forces creates '"fear psychosis": Mehbooba Mufti

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 27 (ANI): Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said the Centre's move to deploy additional forces in Jammu and Kashmir have created "doubts" and "fear psychosis" among the people.

"Security personnel are being brought in here which is not right. It is creating doubts among the people," Mufti said here.

She stressed that the Kashmir issue is not a political problem which cannot be solved using military might.

"Jammu and Kashmir is a political issue. There is no military solution to this issue. It cannot be solved until you talk to Pakistan and the people here. You can establish temporary peace (using military) but for long-lasting peace, it is necessary to solve the Kashmir problem (through talks)," she said.

Earlier in the day, Mufti raised eyebrows of many in New Delhi with her tweets saying the move to deploy to additional 10,000 troops in the valley has created "fear psychosis" amongst people.

Mufti tweeted: "Centre's decision to deploy additional 10,000 troops to the valley has created fear psychosis amongst people. There is no dearth of security forces in Kashmir. J&K is a political problem which won't be solved by military means. GOI needs to rethink & overhaul its policy."

The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier ordered the deployment of an additional 100 companies of the central armed police force (CAPF) to "strengthen the CI grid as well as for maintaining law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir."

Out of the 100 coys, 50 are from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 30 from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and ten each from Border Security Force (BSF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). (ANI)

