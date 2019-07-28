Centre's move to deploy additional forces creating 'ominous uncertainty' in J-K: Sitaram Yechury

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Amid the ongoing war of words between the Centre and opposition parties over the deployment of additional forces in Jammu and Kashmir, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday said the government must come clean on the issue as this has created 'ominous uncertainty' in the state.

"Already additional security forces are deployed in Kashmir as Amarnath Yatra is underway. So, this additional security is creating 'ominous uncertainty' in Kashmir. We think the government must clarify what is the motive of this troop deployment. If it is only in anticipation of a terror attack, then it is understood," Yechury said while speaking to ANI.

Responding to People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti's remark that "if any hand tries to touch Article 35 A, not only that hand but that whole body will be burnt to ashes", he said: "I do not want to comment on what she said but Article 35 A along with Article 370 are inseparable part of the condition under which Jammu and Kashmir acceded to the Indian Union. These are something which we feel should not be disturbed for the sake of unity and integrity of our country and for upholding the secular foundations of India."

"The matter of Article 35 A is before the apex court. Let the court adjudicate on that process. Article 35 A was approved by Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and therefore to reverse that I don't know how the Centre will plan that. The additional deployment of the troops is not helping but deteriorating the whole situation," he asserted.

Yechury further talked about the criminal complaint filed in Uttar Pradesh court against actor Konkona Sen Sharma and others who wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the incidents of mob lynching.

Calling the action against the celebrities as 'undemocratic', he said: "Anybody who dissents with the government is now being dubbed as a terrorist or anti-national. In a democracy, people are allowed to express their opinions freely."

"This sort of intimidation is spreading poisonous environment of hatred and violence. Even the court had said there should be a proper stringent law against mob lynching but they did not pay heed to the court's direction. This is not a democracy. Such action is going to be resisted," he said.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said the additional security force is being deployed in Jammu and Kashmir to prevent a terror attack.

"The decision was taken after the reports that a terror attack is being planned in the state. Those who have done nothing wrong should not get afraid. This decision has been taken by the Home Ministry," he said. (ANI)