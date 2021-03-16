Centre's new scheme for tourist vehicle operators to be applicable from April 1

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced a new scheme, under which any tourist vehicle operator may apply for an "All India Tourist Authorization/Permit" through online mode.

According to an official release, the permit will be issued, after relevant documents are submitted and fees deposited, within 30 days of submission of such applications.

"The new set of rules, to be known as, "All India Tourist Vehicles Authorization and Permit Rules, 2021" has been published vide GSR 166( E) dated March 10. The new rules will be applicable from April 1. All existing permits shall continue to be in force during their validity," it stated.



The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said the new rules for permits are expected to go a long way in promoting tourism across the States in our country, while simultaneously, growing the revenue of state Governments.

"The step was discussed in the 39th and 40th Transport Development Council Meetings and was appreciated & concurred to by participants from the states. The rules come even as the Ministry is in the pursuit of providing seamless movement to tourist passenger vehicles, after the success of goods carriage vehicles under National Permit Regime," it said.

The scheme allows flexibility in the form of authorization/permit being granted, for a period of three months or its multiples thereof, not exceeding three years at a time.

This provision has been incorporated by the Ministry keeping in mind those areas of our country where there is a limited season of tourism and also for those operators who have limited financial capacity. It will also consolidate a central database and fees of all such authorization/permits, which might give a sense of tourist movements, scope for improvement, promotion of tourism.

"The step comes in the context of travel and tourism industry in our country increasing manifold in last fifteen years. The growth has been contributed by both domestic and international tourists, and there is a trend of high expectation and consumer experience," it added. (ANI)

