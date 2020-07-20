Centre's pressure, money used in bid to topple Rajasthan govt; Cong destroyed this attempt: Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): Shiv Sena on Monday slammed the Central government over the ongoing Rajasthan political crisis stating that Centre's pressure and money were used in attempts to topple Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's government, however, Congress destroyed this attempt.

"Central government's pressure and money were used in attempts to topple the Gehlot government. However, Congress has destroyed it. Now BJP says that Rajasthan government tapped phones in an unethical manner. The Central Home Department will now investigate this phone tapping case and we have also read the news of getting such an order. This is correct too," the party said in its mouthpiece Saamna.

"It is a crime to listen not only to political leaders' conversation secretly but of any other individual as well. This is an attack on personal freedom. In such a situation, the Union Home Department will be investigating in this context, so what's wrong in this? The only question is that the Gehlot government must have heard this conversation, so did any situation of any such emergency created in this country or state?" Shiv Sena added.

The party added that there was an attempt to bring down the majority government in Rajasthan and for this, the sale of MLAs at high prices had also started.

"The reason behind Sachin Pilot's revolt was more that of money than morality. It is a revolt against the people and democracy. This is corruption. The Gehlot government has registered a case against a BJP leader and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat based on the evidence," said Shiv Sena.

"Shekhawat has cases and allegations of serious crimes against him but BJP is not ready to speak anything about it. As immoral as it is to listen to phone conversations and keep a track, the criminal nature of buying laws to topple the government is equally immoral," the mouthpiece further read.

In Rajasthan, the Pilot vs Gehlot dispute remained the same, but despite this, the government did not fall from the contradiction, rather Gehlot reversed BJP's stance, said Shiv Sena.

"Phone tapping is not a small matter and it is not only happening in Rajasthan. The state's phone tapping has led to the unravelling of many things, but if someone secretly listens to the conversation held between Congress leaders and sends it to Rahul Gandhi then there would be many sensational disclosures," the mouthpiece read. (ANI)

