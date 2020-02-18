CEO of German-based group discusses Rs 400 cr investment with Punjab CM

Chandigarh [India], Feb 18 (ANI): German-based Freudenberg Group CEO Ulrich Kerber on Tuesday discussed modal quality for Rs 400 crore investment in Punjab's automotive sector with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The Chief Minister assured the Freudenberg Group of government's full support and cooperation to undertake expansion in the state.

Kerber, who met the Chief Minister said, "The group was in constant touch with the Invest Punjab team for identification of a suitable site for their new project, which would be soon finalised."

He also lauded the positive attitude of Invest Punjab in extending all possible support to the group for the execution of their proposed plan.

Singh appreciated the group's endeavours and said the new proposed project would further boost the investment sentiment in the state, besides generating tremendous employment potential.

He said that with his government's investor-friendly policies, coupled with renewed confidence of entrepreneurs, the state had firmed up investments worth nearly Rs 60,000 on the ground since March 2017. (ANI)

