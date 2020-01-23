Ceremonial Border Personnel Meet held for Chinese Spring Festival

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): A Ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) on the occasion of "Chinese Spring Festival" was conducted on Thursday at Chinese BPM Huts at DBO-TWD Meeting Points.

The Indian delegation was led by Lt Col Amit Kumar Sharma and Chinese Delegation was led by Lt Col Lee MingJu.

Both the delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment and the meeting reflected the mutual desire to maintain and improve relations at the functional level in the border areas, an official statement said.

A cultural programme showcasing Chinese culture and traditions was organised by the Chinese side.

The delegations parted amidst a feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and trust along the borders. (ANI)

