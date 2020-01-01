Ceremonial BPM held at Chushul-Moldo, DBO-TWD meeting points on occasion of New Year

Ladakh [India], Jan 1 (ANI): A ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) on the occasion of New Year was conducted on Wednesday at Chinese BPM Hut at Chushul-Moldo and DBO-TWD Meeting Points.

An official statement said the Indian delegation was led by Brig HS Gill and Col Manoj Kumar and Chinese Delegation by senior Col Bai Min and Lt Col Lee Ming Ju respectively.

Both the delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment.

"The meeting reflected the mutual desire to maintain and improve relations at a functional level in the border areas. A cultural programme showcasing the Chinese Culture and traditions was organised by the Chinese Side," the statement added.

The delegations parted amidst feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and trust along the borders. (ANI)

