Ceremonial BPM held on occasion of 'Chinese National Day', both sides reaffirm commitment to maintain peace

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): A ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) on the occasion of 'Chinese National Day' was conducted on Tuesday at the Chinese BPM hut at Moldo Garrison.

In a tweet, Indian Army's Northern Command said, "Ceremonial #BorderPersonnelMeet was conducted on the occasion of #ChineseNationalDay at Chinese BPM hut, Moldo in Eastern Ladakh; Delegations of both countries reaffirmed their commitment towards enhancing existing cordial relations & maintaining peace."

The Indian Delegation was led by Brigadier HS Gill and the Chinese Delegation was led by Sr Col Bai Min.

An official statement said the Ceremonial BPM was marked by saluting the National Flag of China by both the delegation members.

"This was followed by the ceremonial address by the delegation leaders which composed of exchange of greetings, good wishes and vote of thanks while reflecting the mutual desire of maintaining and improving relations at functional level at the border," it said.

Both the delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment. The continuing interaction between border troops of both nations has created an environment of mutual trust and bonhomie in the border areas.

The delegations parted amidst a feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and maintaining peace along the LAC.

Both sides also sought to build on the mutual feeling to uphold the treaties and agreements signed between the governments of the two sides to maintain peace and tranquillity along the LAC. (ANI)

