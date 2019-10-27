Indian and Chinese army personnel during a meeting on the occasion of Diwali in eastern Ladakh on Saturday.
Indian and Chinese army personnel during a meeting on the occasion of Diwali in eastern Ladakh on Saturday.

Ceremonial meet held between Indian, Chinese armies on Diwali in eastern Ladakh

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:52 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): A ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) was held between the Indian and Chinese armies on the occasion of Diwali at Chushul-Moldo and DBO-TWD meeting points in eastern Ladakh on Saturday.
The Indian delegations were led by Brigadier HS Gill and Col Manoj Kumar, respectively, while Sr Col Yin Hong Chen and Lt Col Lee Ming Ju led the Chinese delegations, respectively.
The meeting was marked by the lighting of the traditional lamp followed by a ceremonial address wherein both sides highlighted the strengthening of relations at all levels and increasing bonhomie between the two nations.
A cultural programme was also organised showcasing the Indian culture and traditions.

"Both the delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment. The delegation parted amidst feelings of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and maintaining peace along the border," an official release said.
Both sides also sought to build on the mutual feeling to maintain peace and tranquility along the border, it added. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 00:08 IST

YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu attributes sand shortage to floods in...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Senior YSR Congress Party leader and MLA Ambati Rambabu on Saturday admitted that there was a scarcity of sand in the Krishna river basin and attributed the shortage to floods.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:59 IST

Everyone has right to express his desire, says BJP Maharashtra...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Saturday "everyone has the right" to express his desire and asserted that Devendra Fadnavis will continue to lead the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:51 IST

TN: 2-year-old falls further down into borewell, rescue ops underway

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): In an unfortunate incident, a two-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Nadukattupatti of Tiruchirappalli district, on Saturday evening slipped further down.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:42 IST

West Bengal: JUTA writes to CM, seeks implementation of new UGC pay scale

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) on Saturday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanding the implementation of the new pay scale of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:40 IST

Police seize 561 kg cannabis from lorry in Visakhapatnam district

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Police have seized 561 kg cannabis (ganja) valued at over Rs 11 lakh from a lorry at Tallapalem village in Visakhapatnam district. Two people have been taken into custody in connection with the case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:36 IST

Thousands turn up for community laser show in Connaught Place

New Delhi (India), Oct 26 (ANI): Delhi government organised a "pollution-free" grand Diwali celebration, featuring a mega laser show and other cultural activities at Connaught Place here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:36 IST

BJP, Congress slam TRS celebrations post Huzurnagar by-poll victory

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Following TRS's massive rally after winning the Huzurnagar assembly by-election, BJP made a scathing attack on the party saying that the rally should be renamed as 'deception rally', while Congress alleged that TRS has won the elections by 'unethical means'

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:23 IST

Delhi: BJP MPs, leaders celebrate Diwali in unregularised colonies

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): As per the instructions of the party's central leadership, BJP leaders including MPs celebrated Diwali on Saturday in the city's unauthorised colonies that are set to get legal status soon.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:18 IST

J-K: BSF personnel celebrate Diwali

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) personnel lit earthen lamps on the eve of Diwali in Samba.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:17 IST

Maharashtra will have stable alliance government under BJP...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the state will have a stable alliance government under leadership of BJP.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:16 IST

"Obviously it won't last long," Deepender Hooda on BJP-JJP...

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Training his guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) alliance in Haryana, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Saturday said that it is obvious that the alliance government will not last long.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:15 IST

Hyderabad : TSRTC employees file police complaint against CM KCR...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees have lodged a police complaint against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Rajendranagar Police Station alleging that he criticized and humiliated the RTC Union in his speech.

Read More
iocl