CERT-In conducts cyber security exercise 'Synergy'

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): With an aim to exchange best practices among member-states to build network resiliency against ransomware and cyber extortion attacks, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, Government of India, in collaboration with Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) on Wednesday successfully designed and conducted the Cyber Security Exercise "Synergy" for 13 countries.

The exercise was conducted as part of the International Counter Ransomware Initiative- Resilience Working Group which is being led by India under the leadership of National Security Council Secretariat(NSCS).

The theme of the exercise was "Building Network Resiliency to counter Ransomware Attacks". The exercise scenario was derived from real-life cyber incidents, in which a domestic level (limited impact) ransomware incident escalates to a global cyber security crisis.



"Exercise "Synergy" was hosted by CERT-In on its exercise simulation platform. Each State participated as a National Crisis Management Team having a composition of different government agencies including National CERTs/CSIRTs, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEA), Communication and IT/ICT Ministry and Security agencies," read a statement by the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

The specific objective of the exercise was to Assess, Share and Improve strategies and practices among Member-States to build network resiliency against ransomware & cyber extortion attacks.

Exercise "Synergy" was successful in meeting its objectives and provided insights for better coordination and cooperation among CRI Member States to build network resiliency and counter ransomware attacks. (ANI)

