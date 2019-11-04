'CFMG ensuring that no ceasefire violation takes place'

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): As the signing of Naga agreement is pending, Ceasefire Monitoring Group (CFMG) is ensuring that no ceasefire violation takes place between Naga insurgent groups and security forces in the northeastern region.

According to the chairman of CFMG, Nagaland Lt Gen (retd) Shokin Chauhan, the group is ensuring that the ceasefire is not violated.

CFMG Chairman along with two other members held a meeting with all Naga groups last week and told them that ceasefire must be maintained. He is continuously meeting and redressing all concerns of Naga groups so that till the time agreement gets signed, no ceasefire violation takes place.

"We are ensuring that there should not be any ceasefire violation. We held a meeting as well with all Naga groups and told them that ceasefire must be maintained," Lt Gen (retd) Shokin Chauhan told ANI.

The armed group NSCN (IM)signed ceasefire in 1997.

"At that time everyone was apprehensive about the ceasefire so I called them, held a meeting which ended positively," Chairman (CFMG) told ANI.

On the other side, the Union government extensively working on the agreement has already clarified rumours and misinformation about the signing of the agreement.

"It has come to notice of the Government that lots of rumours and misinformation is being spread in media including social media that final Naga settlement has been arrived at and will be announced soon. This is creating anxiety and concern in some parts of the country," Ministry of Home Affairs had said.

"It is clarified that before any settlement is arrived at with Naga groups, all stakeholders including States of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh will be duly consulted and their concerns will be taken into consideration. No credence needs to be given to such rumours and incorrect information," the statement said. (ANI)

