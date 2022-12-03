CG govt presented reservation bill without preparation, called special assembly session to gain cheap popularity: BJP leader Chandel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 3 (ANI): A senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Leader of Opposition Narayan Chandel has slammed the state government over the reservation bill and organising a special assembly session in the state on December 1 and 2.

Chandel claimed that the Congress ruled state government had to bow down in front of BJP's demand of 32% reservation for scheduled tribes. But there was still a flaw as the state government had not presented this bill in the house with complete preparation. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had brought this bill to gain cheap popularity, he said.



He made the above remark during a press conference at BJP headquarters in Raipur on Saturday.

Chandel further said, "The BJP has been continuously demanding 32% reservation for the tribal people from the Chhattisgarh government. We had also submitted a memorandum to the governor in October this year. Even after this, our tribal front continued to stage protests for two months. I think the bill that has been brought for SC, ST and OBC in the assembly held on December 1 and 2, was in very hasty and without preparation.The intention of Bhupesh government is less to give reservation and more to do politics."

The decision of the Bilaspur High Court for the reservation bill came on September 19. Two months and ten days passed, but the government was not able to take any decision. When the Bhanupratappur bypoll was announced, after that the government decided to pass the bill in the assembly by calling a special session, Chandel said, adding that this is a clear indication that the Congress is on the verge of defeat in the Bhanupratappur bypoll and is worried about it. (ANI)

