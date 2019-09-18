Baloda Bazaar police station in-charge CR Chandra talking to ANI on Wednesday in Baloda Bazaar. Photo/ANI
C'garh: 2 held for raping, blackmailing woman in Baloda Bazaar

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:57 IST

Baloda Bazaar (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Police on Wednesday arrested two people for allegedly raping and later blackmailing a woman here.
According to Baloda Bazaar police station in-charge CR Chandra, the police received a complaint on September 12 stating that one Manish befriended the victim 2 years ago and called her home.
"Manish's mother gave the victim drink laced with intoxicants. After she lost consciousness, the accused raped her and filmed the act. After the incident, the brother-in-law and the sister of the accused blackmailed the victim and asked her for money," the police official said.
Chandra added, "The victim also paid an amount of Rs 4 lakh to the accused to save herself from the harassment. However, the matter came to light when the father of the victim asked her for the money he had given her after selling his land. The father had sold his land for Rs 6 lakh and asked her to keep the money with her safely."
"It was short of Rs 4 lakh when he received the amount. When enquired about it, the victim told her father everything, following which the police was informed," police added.
An FIR has been registered in connection with the case and police arrested the accused and his mother, the official said. (ANI)

