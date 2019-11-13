Tribals protesting against police camp in Dantewada on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI)
C'garh: Armed tribals protest against police camp establishment in Dantewada

ANI | Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:17 IST

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Hundreds of armed tribals on Tuesday protested against the establishment of a police camp in Patoli village in Dantewada district, police said.
The camp was set up by the police administration to facilitate anti-Naxal operation to bring peace and development in the area.
Personnel belonging to Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG), including women personnel have been deployed at the camp.
Despite the request by authorities, the villagers refused to move back, creating chaos in the area and prompting police to lob tear gas and fire in the air.
"A large number of villagers armed with arrows, axes and sharp-edged weapons protested against the setting up of a camp and refused to go back. Following which, police fired in the air and lobbed tear gas shells," Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.
The SP said that the locals were instigated by the Naxals since they are worried about the stronghold of police in the area and anti-ultras operation.
Pallava had met the villagers who expressed displeasure over the establishment of the camp, stating that it would make them subject to atrocities following police action.
"Women commandos of the DRG have been also deployed in the camp so that villagers can lodge their complaint in case of any misbehaviour with the womenfolk in Patoli," he said. (ANI)

