C'garh: As punishment, teacher makes students kneel down, say 'I am a donkey'

Surajpur (Chhatisgarh) [India], July 17 (ANI): A shocking incident has come to the fore in Surajpur, wherein a school teacher allegedly makes her students kneel down and say the phrase "I am a donkey" as a punishment.

The incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The video is from a private school in Surajpur's Datima, wherein a Sanskrit teacher punishes her students for not doing their homework by making them kneel down on the floor and say the phrase 'I am a donkey'.

The teacher reportedly captured a video of her punishment herself.

District Education Officer Prakash Ikka expressed dismay on such methods being implemented to straighten up children.

"As per law, a student cannot be exploited physically or mentally. The probe will be done," he said.

Kamaluddin, the manager of the private school, said, "We have suspended the concerned teacher for two days. The teacher said that her intention was not to make the video viral, rather she made the video as the students were not listening to her and disturbing the class. So she made the video to scare them and threatened them to show the video to their parents." (ANI)

