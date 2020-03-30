C'garh CM inspects supply, availability of essential items

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday visited several locations here and inspected the supply and availability of essential commodities amid nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Chief Minister Baghel interacted with vegetable vendors and buyers here and also inquired about the prices and sale of vegetables. He also reviewed the 24x7 control room set up for the supply of food grains at the Indoor Stadium near the Budha Talab.

Baghel appealed to the people to stay back at their homes.

"It is difficult to live in homes but we have to understand our responsibility. Leave the house only when it is very necessary. Otherwise, stay home. The state government will provide help and relief to the general public and the needy people," a press statement quoted Baghel as saying.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the COVID-19 positive cases in the state stand at 7. India has reported 1,071 cases including 99 recovered and 29 deaths due to coronavirus till Monday morning. (ANI)

