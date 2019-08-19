Lakshmi
C'garh couple accuses nurse of medical negligence after their child dies during delivery

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 06:01 IST

Surajpur (Chattisgarh) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A couple in Chhattisgarh's Pratappur village alleged that their child died during delivery due to the negligence of a hospital nurse.
The woman, Lakshmi, said that her husband was taking her to a local hospital here when the ambulance driver suggested them to get their child delivered at nurse Shivkumari Jaiswal's residence.
"During the delivery, the hand of the child came out. The nurse tried to push the hand inside. Later, when we reached another hospital, the child was born dead," said Lakshmi.
Taking cognizance of the matter, BMO Pratappur, Rajesh said, "I have received a letter regarding this incident from senior authorities. We are going to question both the sides and then take action."
However, Shivkumari Jaiswal has denied any involvement in Lakshmi's delivery and said that she was not working on the day the incident took place.
"This is being done to malign my image. The child may have died in some other hospital. I didn't see the patient. The delivery was not done in our hospital," she said. (ANI)

