C'garh govt scraps monthly pension scheme for MISA prisoners

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Government has scrapped monthly pension scheme meant for those who were jailed under Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the emergency period from 1975-1977.

The pension was granted under the scheme 'Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan Samman Nidhi'.

"The scheme 'Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan Samman Nidhi' has been repealed," the order added.

Now, reports have surfaced that the BJP will move the Supreme Court against the state government's decision on MISA act.

Responding to this, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bupesh Baghel while speaking to media said: "Are they (people jailed under MISA) freedom fighters that pension should be given to them?".

The pension scheme was started on August 5, 2008, by the then BJP. (ANI)

