C'garh: Naxals torch car of forest dept in Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 20 (ANI): Naxals on Thursday torched a car of Forest Department between Kankerlanka and Polampalli area of Sukma district.
Superintendent of Police (Sukma) Shalabh Sinha has confirmed the incident.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2019 21:10 IST
