C'garh: Non-govt organisations to take out 'Sanvidhan Bachao Rally'in Bhilai on Dec 23

Bhilai (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Non-government organisations will take out "Samvidhan Bachao Rally" (Save Constitution Rally) in Bhilai on December 23 against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and the National Citizenship Register (NRC).

Giving a call for the protest, the Constitution Save Committee (Raipur Citizen Forum) has said that CAB and NRC are against the spirit of the Constitution.

This rally comes amid widespread protests across the country against the newly-enacted citizenship law, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

