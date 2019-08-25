C'garh: One jawan succumbs to injuries after encounter with Naxals in Narayanpur

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Raju Netam, one of the two security force personnel who sustained injuries in an encounter with Naxals in Abujmarh area on Saturday, has succumbed to his injuries today.

The District Reserve Guard and Special Task Force personnel had shot down five Naxals in the encounter on Saturday. The weapons used by the extremists were also recovered by the security forces.

The two injured personnel were immediately taken to the nearest medical centre for treatment where Raju succumbed to his injuries. The other injured jawan has been referred to Raipur for better medical treatment. (ANI)

