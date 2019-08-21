C'garh: Police bust gang cheating 'potential candidates' of CG Vyapam, competitive exams

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The city police on Wednesday busted a gang allegedly involved in cheating 'potential candidates' of their money by imposing themselves as officials of CG Vyapam and other competitive exams.

"We have busted a gang involved in cheating the people of their money by making phishing calls, related to CG Vyapam and other competitive exams. One of those arrested had accounts in several banks with a fake identity," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Raipur, Arif Shaikh.

However, the police could not give details of conversations held during 'phishing calls.'

During the initial investigation, the police had found the gang was operating from Nalanda in Bihar from where the police arrested three people and seized two laptops, printers and some documents relating to Vyapam exams from their possession.

"We have arrested two prime suspects in the case today, Sonu and Nitish from Nalanda area. They used to take the data from their servers in Delhi and make phone calls to potential candidates," he further said.

The police also arrested a person from Delhi who used to give false appointment letter to the people who appeared in the CG SSC exams and recovered 15 to 20 identity cards from his possession.

"The man was hunted by around 8 states before we finally arrested him," he added.

The police are also sending notices to the bank managers, who opened false accounts and flout the Know Your Customers (KYC) norms. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

