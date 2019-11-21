C'garh: SpiceJet flight lands in Raipur after passenger complaints of 'heart problem'

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): A SpiceJet flight 6481 bound for Mumbai from Guwahati made a preacutionary landing at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur here on Thursday morning, after a passenger complained of heart problems.

The passenger identified as Jitendra Shinde was immediately shifted to the nearby hospital and is under medical assistance, according to Rakesh Sahay, Raipur Airport Director.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

