C'garh: Two dead, several feared trapped as coal mine caves in Koriya district

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Two workers were killed and a few others were feared trapped after a part of Jhilimili coal mines in Koriya district caved in on Tuesday.

Police teams are present at the spot and rescue operation is underway.

The debris is being removed in an effort to rescue the trapped workers.

Officials and workers of South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) have also reached the place of incident and are assisting in the rescue operations.

More details awaited. (ANI)

