Chabahar Port sets record of loading 76 TEUs from Iran to India

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): The Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar in Iran, operated by India, set new a record by handling a record 76 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of cargo.

The port has completed 18 months of smooth operations. During this period, it not only handled container and bulk cargo vessels, but also livestock and heavy lift cargo vessels.

"Transit of export consignment from Afghanistan through Chabahar commenced in February 2019, has now shown a healthy upward trend. On June 30, the IPGL (India Ports Global Ltd) terminal loaded 76 TEUs (all refrigerated) for India. This is record single loading and is a milestone in the growth path of Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar," an official release said.

"On June 28, the port also handled the fourth consignment (300 TEUs) of wheat, an aid cargo from India to Afghanistan. This is part of 75,000 MT humanitarian aid from Government of India to people of Afghanistan," it said.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge), expressed that India is working towards bringing efficiency in the port operations at Chabahar and also said that this project is not only serving India and Iran, but will be a "game-changer" for landlocked Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries and Afghanistan.

Due to the integration of Chabahar Port with the Free Zone approved by the Iranian Guardian Council, a bigger boost in the cargo through the port in the future is expected, the release said.


