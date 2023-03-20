Chaitra Navratri to be celebrated as 'Nari Shakti Utsav' across Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 20 (ANI): Chaitra Navratri, starting from Wednesday, will be celebrated this time as Nari Shakti Utsav (women power festival) across Uttarakhand.

During this, programs of Goddess worship will be organized in each district. For this, the culture department has released Rs 1,00,000 to all the district magistrates.

Culture Department Secretary Harichandra Semwal said, "On the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri, nine forms of Maa Durga will be worshipped with rituals. Chaitra Navratri has been given special importance in Vedic and Puranas. It has been considered the basis of self-purification and liberation. Worshipping Maa Durga in Chaitra Navratri removes negative energy and positive energy circulates all around."

"Therefore, in view of the widespread religious importance of Chaitra Navratras in the state of Uttarakhand, religious and cultural programs will be organized in all major Devi temples and Shaktipeeths in the state," he added.



"On these auspicious dates of Chaitra Navratri, the government is running a special campaign, keeping in view the above objectives and public sentiments, on the occasion of Navratras, a symbol of the strength and power of mother power, in all the major Goddess Temples / Shakti Peethas of all the districts of the state, from March 22 to March 30," he further remarked.

"Till Navratri will be celebrated as Nari Shakti Utsav and it has been decided to organize Durga Saptami / Ramcharitmanas / Devi Gayan / Devi Jagran etc. lessons on this occasion. Women and girls will specially participate in these programmes," he added.

He also informed that for the organization of this festival to be organized across the state, a committee will be formed by the District Magistrates at the district/development block level, in which the cooperation of the District Information Officer will be taken to connect the general public with the organizations and programs related to cultural, religious and public participation.

"It will be decided by the said committee that in which Devi temples/Shakti peeths should be organized at the district/development block level," he said.

For the successful organization of these programs to be organized across the state, the Culture Department has given an amount of Rupees 1.00 lakh will be provided and other arrangements will be ensured by the district administration at its own level. (ANI).

