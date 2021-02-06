Chakka jam: ADG, Law and order assures adequate security in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Amid the nationwide call for 'chakka jam' by the farmer unions Uttar Pradesh Police has deployed an adequate security force across the State on Saturday, said Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG) of Law and Order in Uttar Pradesh.

"UP Police and administration have maintained security since the farmers' protest began. We have got support from farmer organisations, with their cooperation and our effort no untoward incident has happened so far," said Kumar.

"Today also we have deployed adequate security force," he added.



Meanwhile, Delhi Joint Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar on Saturday said that police personnel have been deployed at strategic locations across the national capital's borders.

He also said that especially after January 26 violence, barricading has been done and we are monitoring the situation by the drone cameras in a way that there is no intrusion in the national capital.

Drone cameras were deployed at Tikri border to monitor the law and order situation in the wake of 'chakka jam' call by the farmer unions. Due to that heavy police personnel deployed across Delhi-NCR including Shahjahanpur (Delhi-Rajasthan) border.

A pan-India 'chakka jam' call has been given by farmers from 12 pm to 3:00.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

