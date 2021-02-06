Chakka Jam: Farmer groups stage protest on Jammu-Pathankot highway, reiterate demand for rollback of agri laws

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 6 (ANI): Farmer organisations on Saturday staged a protest on the Jammu-Pathankot Highway as a part of the nationwide 'Chakka Jam' called by farmers.

"We demand implementation of Swaminathan report and guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) as well as repealing the farm laws," said Kulwant Singh, member of Jammu Kashmir Kisaan Vikaas Front.



The protestors blocked the Jammu-Pathankot highway which affected the traffic movement.

The agitating farmers held 'Chakka Jam' across the country from 12 noon to 3 pm on Saturday.

Protests were held in several parts of the country during the day with protesters blocking the national highway near Shahjahanpur on the Rajasthan-Haryana border.



Protesters also blocked roads in Amritsar and Mohali in Punjab.



Around 50,000 personnel of Delhi Police, Paramilitary and Reserve Forces were deployed in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) region to maintain law and order. Heavy deployment of police personnel was also seen at the Red Fort.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)