Challenges increased with relaxation in lockdown norms: Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 29 (ANI): With more relaxations in lockdown norms, the challenges of the police are also increasing, said Bhubaneswar Commissioner of Police Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi on Friday.

"In the next couple of days, new norms for Lockdown 5 will be announced. With more relaxations being given, people are thinking they no longer need to follow restrictions. As we open up the economy, we've to ensure that we see how COVID-19 cases shape up. Once we open, we can still keep epidemic under control if people behave responsibly," Sarangi told ANI.

He said, "We have seen that people are not wearing masks or avoiding to wear the masks. There are even people who are wearing masks but not in a proper manner. Either the mask is covering their mouth or just nose. They say that wearing masks make them claustrophobic."

The CP also said that people are not even following the social distancing norms properly. "People think that they should maintain social distance only when they are meeting strangers. Hence, they are not following the norm while meeting with their family or friends," he said while adding that it has also been found that people are wearing masks only when they are outside not in confined spaces.

The confined spaces like buses, trains, offices, flights etc., are the most prone areas where people can get infected with the coronavirus infection as there is lack of ventilation, he said.

Speaking on the challenges of police personnel in this crisis situation, Sarangi said: "People have to understand that police can not be everywhere to ensure that all norms of lockdown are followed. We request them to follow these norms for at least the next few months to save the hospitals from getting overwhelmed." (ANI)

