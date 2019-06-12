Traffic Jam in Chamoli-Badrinath Highway
Traffic Jam in Chamoli-Badrinath Highway

Chamoli-Badrinath highway jammed due to heavy influx of tourists

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 15:02 IST

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Jun 12 (ANI): Vehicles are lined up for hours on the Chamoli-Badrinath highway in Uttarakhand on Wednesday as a result of the increase in tourists this season.
District Magistrate Swati Bhadoria said, "The main reason for the jam was closed petrol pumps in the early hours of the day, causing passengers to line up at the spot. The situation has been rectified and now the pumps will remain open in the mornings as well."
"If the inflow of people is more than the capacity the city can accommodate, then congestion on the roads is bound to happen. However, we are resolving structural issues like shaving off the sides to make broader roads and granting access to petrol and diesel at shorter intervals," added Bhadoria.
The region is witnessing a heavy influx of tourists due to the pilgrim season in northern India.
This year, footfall of Char Dham yatra pilgrims has crossed 15 lakh. The pilgrims come to visit the circuit of four ancient pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand - Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath - which is collectively referred to as 'Char Dham Yatra'.
(ANI)

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 16:16 IST

Centre closely monitoring situation due to Cyclone Vayu: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Centre is "closely monitoring the situation" in Gujarat where cyclone Vayu is expected to make landfall on Thursday and other parts which may be impacted.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 16:05 IST

Telangana HC issues notice to 12 Congress defectors

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 12 (ANI): The Telangana High Court has issued notice to 12 MLAs who defected from Congress to Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 15:58 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Police, Maoists exchange fire

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 12 (ANI): An exchange of fire took place between police and Maoists at Gummarevula village in Visakhapatnam Rural area on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 15:45 IST

J&K: Fire breaks out at District Police Lines in Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 12 (ANI): Major fire broke out here on Wednesday morning at the district police lines, the area sectored under Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 15:27 IST

Chandrayaan II to be launched on July 15 at 2.51 am

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 12 (ANI): India's second mission to the moon, Chandrayaan-II, will be launched on July 15 at 2.51 am, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 15:25 IST

India successfully launches new Technology Demonstrater Missile

Balasore (Odisha) [India], Jun 12 (ANI): India successfully launched a Technology Demonstrator missile vehicle off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday. This missile vehicle is expected to help the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) prove and develop a number of technologies for futurist

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 15:22 IST

Media over hypes J-K related issues: Satya Pal Malik

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satypal Malik on Monday accused media of portraying Kashmir in a bad light and stated that even a single death from Kashmir get reported for weeks while cases from other states get ignored.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 15:19 IST

Slot allocation scam: ED approves Praful Patel's application to...

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday approved the application of former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel seeking another date to appear before the investigating body.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 15:15 IST

Cyclone Vayu: 65 evacuated from Diu, Gujarat

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] June 12 (ANI): 65 people were evacuated and shifted to shelters from Diu and Gujarat by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) with the help of civil police and civil administration on Wednesday in the wake of Cyclone Vayu.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 15:05 IST

SC rejects plea of Ex IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in 30-year old...

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a plea of sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt seeking to examine 11 additional witnesses in a 30-year-old custodial death case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 14:57 IST

Assam ministers condemns incident of girls forced to dance nude

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 12 (ANI): State Social Welfare Minister in Assam Government on Wednesday condemned the incident where a troupe of dancers were allegedly forced to strip and molested at a cultural event in Chaygaon.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 14:57 IST

Mutilated body of BJP worker found in Malda

Malda (West Bengal) [India], June 12 (ANI): The mutilated body of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was found here on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl