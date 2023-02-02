Chamoli DM inspects construction work of pre-fabricated shelters

Joshimath (Uttarakhand) [India], February 2 (ANI): Chamoli District Magistrate (DM) Himanshu Khurana on Thursday conducted an on-site inspection of the prefabricated shelters being constructed for the rehabilitation of the affected families migrating due to land subsidence.

The District Magistrate also directed the executive body to fast-track and complete the construction work as soon as possible.

Work for temporary rehabilitation, pre-fabricated shelters, for the affected families has been started by Central Building Research Institution (CBRI), Roorkee. It is builiding one BHK, two BHK and three BHK model prototype prefabricated shelters in Dhak village, Chamoli on the land located near Horticulture Department, HDRI.



Secretary Disaster Management, Ranjit Kumar Sinha, said, "After selection of land for construction of model prototype prefabricated shelters of one BHK, two BHK and three BHK in Dhak village, Chamoli, work has been started for land levelling, arrangement of electricity, water, sewer etc. If required, the option of arranging accommodation for the displaced families in the hostels of Bhararisain Legislative Assembly has been kept open."

Sinha said that an amount of Rs 3.45 crore has been distributed to 261 affected families in Joshimath as interim relief.

Earlier on January 28, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) informed that the number of buildings with cracks has not increased and till now 863 buildings with cracks have been noticed due to the disaster. (ANI)

