Chamoli flood: Uttarakhand Police issues advisory, urges people to 'have patience'

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], February 7 (ANI): As avalanche and flood at a Chamoli village destroyed many houses on Sunday, Uttarakhand Police issued a flood advisory saying that water level may rise at Srinagar, Haridwar, and Rishikesh.

"Water level at Srinagar may rise to 536.00 m at 16:00 hrs. at Rishikesh, the water level may rise to 340.50 m at 20:00 hrs and Haridwar the water level may reach 294.00 m at 21:00 hrs. The Danger level will cross at Srinagar, Rishikesh, and Haridwar," said Uttarakhand Police in its advisory.

The police also asked the people to have patience as the relief and rescue work is being carried out. Five teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been sent to the scene.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is monitoring the situation after the water level in the Dhauliganga river increased suddenly following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in the Tapovan area of Chamoli district on Sunday, said MoS Home Nityanand Rai.



"If you are stranded in affected areas and you need any help. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486," Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat informed.

A massive flood was reported in the Dhauliganga River, following an avalanche near Rishiganga Power Project in the Chamoli district on Sunday. The power project was damaged due to a breach of the glacier at Raini village in the Tapovan area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, police said.

"Some water bodies flooded and destroyed many river bank-side houses due to cloudburst or breaching of the reservoir. Casualties are feared and hundreds of ITBP personnel rushed for rescue," ITBP officials said.

Chamoli district magistrate has also instructed officials to evacuate people living in villages on the bank of the Dhauliganga River.

A warning has been issued for people to avoid going to the banks of the Ganga River. (ANI)

