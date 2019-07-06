Chamoli gears up to tackle plastic menace

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], July 6 (ANI): To combat the surmounting plastic waste left behind by an influx of tourists here, the Chamoli municipality is set to implement a plan to turn old plastic into recyclable tiles that would be used on roads throughout the hill city.

The pristine hills near the Hemkund lake here have been piling up with plastic bottles and polythene left behind by the visitors, whose numbers swell during the summer.

"We will be converting plastic waste into tiles. Every day six to seven tonnes of plastic waste is generated in the region. Earlier, we use to compact it and send it outside, but now we will recycle it and utilise it. We will lay these tiles on the roads throughout the city," said Anil Pant, Executive Officer, Chamoli Municipality.

This project, which will cost Rs 20 lakh, will not only be helpful in converting the plastic waste into a useful product but will help in segregating the garbage, as well. (ANI)

