Yogisthan Badri Mandir in Chamoli, Uttarakhand wears thik layer of snow after heavy snowfall in the area

Chamoli lashed with heavy snowfall

ANI | Updated: Jan 12, 2020 14:03 IST

Chamoli (Dehradun) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Heavy snowfall lashed the area on Sunday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded partly cloudy sky with minimum temperature at zero and maximum temperature at 4 degree Celsius respectively.
The Pandukeshwar area where Badri Nath temple is located was covered in 3 feet snow.
The IMD has predicted partly cloudy sky and the possibility of a thunderstorm in the next three days with temperature fluctuating between 0 and 6. (ANI)

