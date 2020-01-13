Chamoli lashed with heavy snowfall

Chamoli (Dehradun) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Heavy snowfall lashed the area on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded partly cloudy sky with minimum temperature at zero and maximum temperature at 4 degree Celsius respectively.

The Pandukeshwar area where Badri Nath temple is located was covered in 3 feet snow.

The IMD has predicted partly cloudy sky and the possibility of a thunderstorm in the next three days with temperature fluctuating between 0 and 6. (ANI)

