Chamoli: Massive flood in Dhauliganga river, houses destroyed after avalanche

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], February 7 (ANI): A massive flood has been reported in Dhauliganga river, following an avalanche near Rishiganga Power Project in Chamoli district on Sunday.

"Some water bodies flooded and destroyed many river bank-side houses due to cloudburst or breaching of the reservoir. Casualties are feared and hundreds of ITBP personnel rushed for rescue," ITBP officials said.

Chamoli district magistrate has also instructed officials to evacuate people living in villages on the bank of the Dhauliganga River.

The Rishiganga Power Project was damaged due to a breach of the glacier at Raini village in the Tapovan area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, police said.

Chamoli police have advised the people living on the bank of the Alaknanda River to move to safe places at the earliest.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that two teams of ITBP have reached the spot and three NDRF teams have been rushed from Dehradun.

"Three additional teams will reach there with help of IAF chopper till evening. SDRF and local administration already on spot," Rai told ANI.

"If you are stranded in affected areas and you need any help. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486," Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat informed.

All the concerned districts have been alerted in the wake of the incident. Officers and employees of Chamoli District Administration and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have reached the spot.

A warning has been issued for people to avoid going to the banks of the Ganga river. (ANI)