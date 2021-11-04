Champat Rai shares pictures of Ram Temple decorated for Deepotsav in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Vice president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai on Wednesday shared the photos of the temple of Lord Shri Ram decorated for Deepotsav in Ayodhya.



"The temple of Lord Shri Ram Lalla decorated in Ayodhya for Deepotsav," read his tweet roughly translated from Hindi.





Colourful lights and laser show is organised in Ayodhya as part of the Deepotsav celebration on the occasion of Diwali.

Further, a 3D holographic projection mapping, a grand laser show based on Ramayana was organised by the tourism department at Ram ki Paidi yesterday. Fireworks and laser shows were also organised from Naya Ghat in Ayodhya. (ANI)

