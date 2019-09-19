Chance should be given to genuine voters left out in NRC: Mamata Banerjee to Amit Shah

New Delhi (India), Sept 19 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) during her meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to give a chance to those "genuine voters" who have been left out.

She met Shah at Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday.

"I have handed over the letter to him saying that name of over 19 lakh voters has been cut from the NRC list in Assam. Many genuine voters have been left out, many are Hindi speaking, Bengali speaking and local Assamese. They should also be given a chance so that they feel very much Indian," Mamata Banerjee said while addressing media persons after her meeting.

She said that NRC exercise in West Bengal is not required.

"He had not said anything about NRC in West Bengal. We discussed only about Assam. NRC in West Bengal is not required. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also said that NRC is not required in Bihar," said Banerjee.

She said that Union Home Minister listened to her carefully and assured her of looking into the matter.

Amit Shah on Wednesday said that NRC should be implemented throughout India.

"There is no country in the country where anyone can go and settle. To have a national register of citizens is the need of time, not only in Assam but NRC should be implemented throughout India. Those who are not in NRC will be ousted following the legal course," Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

In the final NRC list published on August 31 for Assam, a total of 3,11,21,004 persons are found eligible for inclusion in final list leaving out 19,06,657 persons, including those who did not submit their claims.

The list is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh. (ANI)

