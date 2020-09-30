Chandaka-Dampara Wildlife Sanctuary to reopen from Oct 2

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 30 (ANI): Chandaka-Dampara Wildlife Sanctuary in Odisha, which was closed since March 27 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen its gates for the public from October 2, HS Mohanty, Assistant Conservator of Forest said.



While speaking to ANI Mohanty said, "The safari services in Chandaka-Dampara Wildlife Sanctuary were disrupted since March 27 due to COVID-19 pandemic but now it has been decided that visitors can visit the Sanctuary and take safari services from Gandhi Jayanti on October 2."

"All precautionary steps will be taken including sanitization, thermal screening of visitors and wearing of masks," added Mohanty.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has 33,367 active cases with 1,81,481 people being recovered and 828 deaths so far. (ANI)

