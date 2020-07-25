Chandigarh: 12-year-old skater makes it to India Book of Records

Chandigarh [India], July 25 (ANI): Twelve-year-old Janvi Jindal from Chandigarh registered her name in the India Book of Records in two special categories --- 'Marvellous feat to glide downstairs while skating' and 'youngest to perform Bhangra on skates'.

Janvi also won the national skating championship in 2019.

Skates is an art that is all about balance. Her father taught her skating through Youtube and now Janvi performs like an expert.

She started her training at the age of eight. Janvi was trained by a Punjabi choreographer following which she learned dancing while skating.

Speaking to ANI Janvi told, "I started my training at the age of eight, my father trained me with the help of Youtube. I am taking special training from a choreographer in order to learn dance moves while skating. I want to make records in the future. I feel proud after getting registered in the India Book of Records."

Her family claimed that she is the first in India, who can glide downstairs while skating and also perform Bhangra with skates on. (ANI)

