Chandigarh admin discusses strategy to fight COVID-19

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 9 (ANI): Chandigarh administration on Thursday virtually discussed the strategies to fight coronavirus in the Union Territory.

The Adviser to the Administrator, Manoj Parida unfolded the steps taken by the Union Territory, which included use of public buses for delivery of vegetable and fruits at doorsteps, the facility of hotels for health workers, introduction of stickers in front of quarantined houses and successful operation in ending infection in Bapu Dham Colony. It was discussed during a webinar organised by the Rayat College of Law, Punjab.

Meanwhile, several Law students present at the event asked how the examinations will be conducted during COVID-19 pandemic. They also asked about the future plans of the Chandigarh Administration regarding further restrictions and relaxations.

Parida inspired the students through motivational stories and also stated that the government alone cannot fight Corona, the support people is extremely important. (ANI)

