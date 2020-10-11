Chandigarh admin forms panel to process claims of loss of human life or harm caused by wild animals

Chandigarh [India], October 11 (ANI): Administration of the Union Territory of Chandigarh has formed a committee to process payment of ex gratia claims in cases of conflict between humans and wildlife.



Speaking to ANI, Director, UT Dept of Environment Devendra Dalai said: "This is basically a step towards seeking co-operation from the public also in wildlife conservation. Normally when wildlife strays out of their habitat and damages public property or life then the public tends to kill the animal. Instead, if we give compensation then we can take the public on board in our efforts for conservation."

"The Chandigarh administration has formed a panel to process claims of loss of human life or harm caused by wild animals. The administration will pay an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs for death and Rs 2 lakhs in case of grievous injury," he said.

"The committee within 24 hours of the accident will visit the spot and assess the damage and very soon process the case and pay the compensation. Let me make it clear we will be covering only wildlife, no domestic cattle," he added. (ANI)

