Chandigarh admin gathers information of all UK returnees who travelled to UT

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 27 (ANI): Amid concerns about a new strain of COVID-19 found in the United Kingdom (UK), Chandigarh administration on Saturday said it was able to successfully gather information about all 132 UK returnees who travelled to Union Territory since December 9, and physically verified 95 of them.

As per an official release, the UT administration said out of 132, a total of 95 people have been physically verified and an undertaking of self-quarantine for 14 days has been taken.



"All are asymptomatic and RT-PCR negative (all were tested before boarding their flights)," it stated.

The administration said that remaining 37 not could be physically verified due to various reasons like wrong address, house locked, travelling out of Chandigarh among others.

"Information of those travelling out of Chandigarh/those living in other states has been given to their respective state Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme units. All are being monitored by the help desk of the health department. In consonance with the SOP and taking abundant caution, returnees between December 9 and December 23 are being tested again by RT-PCR through the home collection of samples. So far 17 have been tested. Out of these results of eight have been received and are negative, while results of nine are awaited," it added. (ANI)

